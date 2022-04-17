Billie Eilish & Conan Gray Collab With American Express For An Exclusive & Extravagant Coachella Merch Drop — Shop Now
Festival season is back and in full-force!
After two years of cancelled Coachella events, this Friday, April 15, finally marks the start of the most extravagant, exclusive and entertaining weekends of the year!
Tomorrow through next Sunday, April 24, festival-goers — including music fans, influencers and celebrities alike — will head out to sunny Southern California to sing their hearts out while watching performances from Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and more.
Thousands of merch sales to commemorate the iconic event will be launching in line with the festival — and are sure to sell out fast! One collection OK! is absolutely obsessed with is American Express' collab with singers Billie Eilish and Conan Gray. The exclusive ensembles in the collection are only available at the onsite American Express Lounge and online via the Amex Artist Shop from April 15 to April 30, while supplies last.
The Exclusive Collection Includes:
- Billie Eilish's Black Zip-Up Hoodie, retailing for $100
- Conan Gray's Watermelon Crewneck Pullover, retailing for $70
The "Happier Than Ever" singer's zip-up hoodie comes in perfect timing with her sustainable shoe launch, as the merch has been reclaimed and upcycled from deadstock, shelf pulls and gently used apparel. This eco-friendly approach allows each hoodie to have a new life with unique sentimentality.
The "Heather" singer's color-popping, watermelon-pink crewneck is embroidered with the cutest phrase, "your sweater." This center-front graphic is pulled straight from Gray's hit song. And if the dainty lyric detail isn't enough, the apparel keeps getting better with tiny florals and cacti stitched around each letter.
Amex Artist Shop
For the first time in festival history, American Express has created a unique artist pop-up shop experience onsite at Coachella. Open exclusively to Amex Card Members, festival-goers will have a limited-edition experience to shop the two iconic designs from both superstar performers. But don't worry, Card Members who cannot attend — and will be missing out on all of the fun — still have the option to shop the styles online at AmexArtistShop.com.
American Express Lounge
For those experiencing Coachella live in-person over the next two weekends, setting aside time to relax will be crucial between each iconic performance. American Express Card Members will have the chance to bring up to three special guests of their choosing into the exclusive lounge, shop the stunning merch styles, as well as recharge at wellness stations filled with delicious sweet treats, a crystal bar, tarot card and astrology readings from Smudge Wellness and so much more.
But Wait... There's More!
Incase that doesn't have you at the edge of your seat with excitement, Amex Card Members in attendance will also receive:
- One complimentary ride on the La Grande Wheel (per weekend)
- Access to an exclusive Amex hour at the rainbow tower SPECTRA each day from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
- Access to reserved tables at Broad Street Oyster Co.'s on-site restaurant pop-up
- A complimentary gift with purchase at the onsite Campground General Store
- A one-time $10 statement credit when spending $50 or more on-site
- Friends of Amex Card Members can join the fun with a "Taste of Membership," choosing one of the listed opportunities above to experience
Stay up to date with all of the exclusive American Express benefits by texting #withAmex to (760) 477-4004
American Express' Billie Eilish Black Zip-Up Hoodie retails for $100 — available on-site or at https://amexartistshop.com/.
American Express' Conan Gray "Your Sweater" Crewneck retails for $70 — available on-site or at https://amexartistshop.com/.