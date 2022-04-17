Billie Eilish & Conan Gray Collab With American Express For An Exclusive & Extravagant Coachella Merch Drop — Shop Now

Amex Artist Shop

For the first time in festival history, American Express has created a unique artist pop-up shop experience onsite at Coachella. Open exclusively to Amex Card Members, festival-goers will have a limited-edition experience to shop the two iconic designs from both superstar performers. But don't worry, Card Members who cannot attend — and will be missing out on all of the fun — still have the option to shop the styles online at AmexArtistShop.com.

American Express Lounge

For those experiencing Coachella live in-person over the next two weekends, setting aside time to relax will be crucial between each iconic performance. American Express Card Members will have the chance to bring up to three special guests of their choosing into the exclusive lounge, shop the stunning merch styles, as well as recharge at wellness stations filled with delicious sweet treats, a crystal bar, tarot card and astrology readings from Smudge Wellness and so much more.