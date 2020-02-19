Sex Claims, Fiery Interviews & Family Troubles: Prince Andrew’s Biggest Scandals On His 60th Birthday Ties to Jeffrey Epstein are not the shamed duke’s only problem.

Prince Andrew turned 60 years old this Wednesday, February 19, and after months of silence from the controversial duke, RadarOnline.com is looking back at his biggest scandals.

As readers know, Andrew, 60, has been wrapped up in a sex scandal linked to late financier Jeffrey Epstein for over five years. The royal — who is the son of Queen Elizabeth II — had accusations regarding sexual abuse made against him in a lawsuit in 2015, although he was not a party to it, when a female victim (now known to be Virginia Roberts) alleged he used her as a sex slave. A judge at the time ordered those allegations be struck from the record.

The Duke of York vehemently denied the claims and continued to do so after Roberts revealed her identity and re-accused him of the crimes in 2019.

Though a judge dismissed Roberts’ claims against Andrew, she has continued to fight for her truth.