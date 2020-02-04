Things aren’t looking up for Princess Beatrice‘s upcoming wedding and she isn’t too happy about it.

According to The Sun, the Princess of York, 31, is “furious” as the attention on her father’s scandal has forced her to push back the announcement of her wedding date for a second time!

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties after his affiliation with late financier Jeffrey Epstein came into question. After his shocking interview where he was slammed for his lack of empathy towards sexual abuse victims, he was asked to move out of Buckingham Palace.

The scandal garnered lots of negative attention — which Beatrice feared would overshadow her wedding.

As Radar previously reported, she considered pushing back her engagement party but eventually stayed with the original date. Andrew, 59, however, was nowhere in sight as he didn’t think it would “be a good look.”

Now, insiders reveal to the publication she will get married to fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29, but even with the date in mind, a venue has not yet been chosen.

“The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead,” royal insiders told The Sun.

They also revealed the royals’ plans to bring more hype around the event, especially after the wedding wasreportedly “scaled down.”

“The Queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front,” a source exclusively told Radar. “The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again. Aides know this will be a tough job, but it’s all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy’s reputation.”

Amid her wedding planning, Beatrice was also previously worried as she hadn’t heard a peep from any designers willing to create her dress. Now, according to the Mail on Sunday, she is worried about how close her fiance has been to his son’s mother, Dara Huang.