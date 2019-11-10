Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Princess Beatrice‘s fiance’s baby mama is showing off her royal revenge body!

Dara Huang, who was once engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and is mother to his son, Wolfie, flaunted her sexy new form on social media this week.

The Mail on Sunday has reported that the Princess is inviting Huang to her wedding because she wants the boy, 2, to be his father Edoardo’s best man.

Now Huang appears to be on a strict diet and exercise program that will have her looking fabulous when her ex-boyfriend walks down the aisle with the royal!

Huang told her Instagram followers that she’s given up bread, pasta and potatoes.

“Dear carbs, I miss you so much…,” she wrote.

She has also posted photos inside of gyms.

Huang, who was Edoardo’s fiancée before he fell in love with Bea, 31, also took a selfie at Annabel’s in a midriff-revealing crop top, making it clear eating healthy is working.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Beatrice and Edoardo have been pals since childhood. Upon their reunion in 2018, Huang’s father Po Tien exclusively claimed to Radar that the wealthy Italian property developer had dumped his daughter to pursue a relationship with his long lost friend.

But a palace source has insisted Beatrice would “never allow herself to break into another couple’s happiness, especially if there was a small child involved.”

Following Edoardo’s split from Huang, he and Beatrice began a relationship, moved in together, and she will be stepmother to the little boy, Christopher, nicknamed “Wolfie.”

According to the Mail on Sunday, Edoardo and Huang, a Harvard-educated architect, are now on good terms.

“Dara feels lucky that she and Edo are so amicable that splitting time with Wolfie hasn’t been an issue and he remains happy,” a source told the Mail. “They take turns over who stays in the family house, keeping Wolfie in a consistent environment. Beatrice has been kind to allow them to do so.”

The source continued, “Dara and Edo are finding co-parenting to be a great way for one of them to be with Wolfie at all times as they both have busy schedules.”

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their engagement in September, but they haven’t set a wedding date.

According to the Daily Mail, the holdup is because royal family members haven’t yet agreed on a venue.