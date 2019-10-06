Princess Beatrice Wants Her Fiance's Son To Be Best Man At Their Wedding

Newly engaged Princess Beatrice is planning her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and her fiance’s ex is on the list of potential guests.

As the Mail on Sunday reported, the Princess is inviting Dara Huangto the wedding, particularly because she wants her two year old son with Mozzi to be his father’s best man.

Readers know Beatrice and Mozzi have been pals since childhood. Upon their reunion in 2018, Hung’s father Po Tien exclusively claimed to Radar that the Italian property developer dumped his daughter to pursue a relationship with his long lost friend.

Following Mozzi’s split with his ex fiancee, he and Beatrice fell in love, moved in together, and by default, she became a stepmother to his mini me, little Christopher “Wolfie.”

At the start of the year, the Daily Mail reported Huang seemed to want to bring in the new year on a clean slate.

In a photo of herself with her son, she wrote the caption, “Thank you for the love and support I got from everyone . . . for my strength and blessings. Love, laugh, share, forgive.”

Now, according to the Mail on Sunday, Mozzi and Huang are on good terms.

“Dara feels lucky that she and Edo are so amicable that splitting time with Wolfie hasn’t been an issue and he remains happy,” a source told the Mail. “They take turns over who stays in the family house, keeping Wolfie in a consistent environment. Beatrice has been kind to allow them to do so.”

The source continued, “Dara and Edo are finding co-parenting to be a great way for one of them to be with Wolfie at all times as they both have busy schedules.”

In regards to Huang’s feelings about her son’s relationship, the source added, “Dana loves her son to bits and, like any mother, she is very protective. But in a very modern and grown-up way, she is totally happy that Beatrice will be developing a relationship with her son and is happy that he will attend the wedding as Edo’s best man.”