The bash is back on!

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, celebrated their engagement amid her father’s sex scandal.

As the Daily Mail reported, Beatrice’s lavish party took place on Wednesday, December 18 at the London’s Chiltern Firehouse, where she hosted around 30 of her loved and enjoyed champagne and pasta.

Guests included Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Eugenie and celebrity pal Ellie Goulding, who brought along her husband, Caspar Jopling. But as everyone celebrated the bride and groom, it was apparent that Beatrice’s controversial father, Prince Andrew, was missing.

Sources told the publication that the Duke of York, 59, chose to sit out on his daughter’s event because he didn’t think it would “be a good look” amid his current drama.

RadarOnline.com readers know Andrew has been embroiled in sexual assault claims related to his friendship with late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy began to overshadow Beatrice’s upcoming nuptials, so she and her mother encouraged him to sit down with BBC and put an end to all rumors about his involvement with Epstein, the Mail on Sunday reported.

Unfortunately for the royal, the plan backfired, and he received backlash for allegedly failing to sympathize with Epstein’s victims during the interview. Consequently, Andrew resigned from his royal duties and was ordered to move out of Buckingham Palace.

While Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts claimed she slept with Andrew when she was underage, her accusations against him were struck out by a judge in 2015 for being “immaterial and impertinent.” The royal has maintained his innocence and denied any wrongdoing.

As Radar previously reported, Beatrice, 31, feared her father’s scandal would affect her wedding plans. Due to this, sources said she would postpone her engagement party.

“Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside – looking for Prince Andrew,” a source exclusively told Radar at the time.

Things eventually worked out, however, and Beatrice was able to throw her party on the day she originally planned.

She and Mozzi, 36, announced their engagement in September after a year of dating.

A date has not yet been set for their wedding, and Prince Andrew’s daughter has had some difficulty finding a dress designer to create her gown.

As readers know, her fiancé’s son from his relationship with Dara Huang is expected to be the best man!