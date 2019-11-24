Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Prince William Helped In Decision To Nix Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace After BBC Interview

The Duke of Cambridge felt "hoodwinked" following the bombshell tell-all!

Prince William was disappointed in his uncle’s tell-all interview and assisted in the decision to remove him from Buckingham Palace and his public life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As The Sunday Times reported, the Duke of Cambridge is “not a huge fan” of Prince Andrew. William believes he failed to properly inform Queen Elizabeth of the depths he planned to discuss his friendship Jeffrey Epstein in his shocking BBC interview.

As readers know, the Duke of York opened up about his relationship with the late financier, denying claims he was aware of his sex trafficking schemes with underage women. He also claimed he doesn’t recall ever meeting Epstein’s victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who he has not only been photographed with, but was accused of sleeping with.

The Mail on Sunday learned that Prince Andrew agreed to do the interview after much convincing from his ex wife Sarah Ferguson and daughter Princess Beatrice. The two believed that the interview would give him a platform to speak his truth, put an end to all the rumors and allegations regarding his involvement with Epstein.

Ferguson was abroad as details of the interview were being finalized, but Beatrice and his former secretary Amanda Thirsk were present. The Duchess of York was reportedly “skeptical” about going forward with the interview despite her desires to end the speculation before her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts,” an insider snitched.

“But by the end of the meeting she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Amanda Thirsk that they had no choice – that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them.”

As the Daily Mail reported, Prince Andrew felt good after the interview, but he would later discover the downfalls of doing it.

After receiving backlash from his fans for his lack of sympathy for the alleged victims, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.

But he had disappointed more than just his fans!

According to a Sunday Times source, Prince William felt “hoodwinked” after watching the BBC interview and felt forcing Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace was “the right thing to do.”

The Queen even scrapped plans to host Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday party in February.