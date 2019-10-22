Poor Princess Beatrice! Royal ‘Hasn’t Heard A Peep’ From Designers About Making Her Wedding Dress She knows 'it will forever be compared' to gowns of Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton.

The royal is planning her upcoming wedding, but it hasn’t been easy finding someone to design her dress, RadarOnline.com learned exclusively.

The 31-year-old thought fashion designers would be desperate to create her gown, just like they were for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but so far, no one’s interested!

Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton designed Kate Middleton’s wedding gown. Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller was responsible for Meghan Markle’s dress and British fashion designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos were the masterminds behind Princess Eugenie’s look, but Beatrice is still struggling to find anyone willing to work with her.

“She hasn’t heard a peep out of anyone, and has had assistants calling around to see if any of the major fashion houses would be interested in making her gown,” a source told Radar exclusively.

“At this point, rather embarrassingly, the response has been lukewarm and it looks like she might have to actually pay and design it for it herself.”

As readers know, Beatrice is engaged to her childhood friend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 34.

The couple’s relationship came at the heels of his breakup with the mother of his child Dara Huang.

“Dara loves her son to bits and, like any mother, she is very protective. But in a very modern and grown-up way, she is totally happy that Beatrice will be developing a relationship with her son and is happy that he will attend the wedding as Edo’s best man,” the source said.

Meanwhile, though Beatrice has that part of her wedding handled, her inability to find a designer to create her gown has her worried as she knows she’ll be compared to previous royals.

“It’s a shame for Beatrice because she wants this perfect day, but she knows it will forever be compared to Kate, Meghan and even her sister Eugenie’s weddings that came long before hers,” the source added. “She can’t shake this feeling that she’s an afterthought.”