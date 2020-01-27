Prince Andrew is not cooperating with authorities amid their investigation into late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Federal prosecutors and the F.B.I. have requested an interview with the royal, 59, but he has provided “zero cooperation,” the United States attorney in Manhattan said on Monday, January 27, according to The New York Times.

RadarOnline.com readers know that despite their years-long friendship, Andrew has vehemently denied that he knew anything about Epstein’s alleged human trafficking scheme. The late millionaire was accused of sexually assaulting various underage girls in New York and Florida. He pled not guilty to sex trafficking charges in July 2019 and was found hanging from his prison cell just one month later, on August 10. While his death was ruled a suicide, many have argued that the shamed financier was killed. Plus, two prison guards who were on duty on the night of his death were arrested for failing to check up on him for hours before finding him unconscious.

Andrew appears in some photos from Epstein’s mansion parties — at which Epstein allegedly assaulted his female victims. Still, the Duke of York says he does not remember being at Epstein’s bashes, and claims he barely knew the accused sex offender. The two met in 1999, according to Andrew.

After Epstein’s death, Andrew, gave a televised interview with the BBC about his relationship with Epstein. The talk turned disastrous, and only resulted in more backlash for Andrew, who soon stepped down from his royal duties and moved out of Buckingham Palace. In the interview, Queen Elizabeth’s disgraced son claimed he knew nothing of Epstein’s alleged underage sex scheme. He also said that he had “no recollection” of meeting Virginia Roberts — Epstein’s most outspoken accuser, who was pictured at an alleged sex party with Andrew.

After announcing he would be stepping down from his public duties, Andrew said in a statement: “Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.” Still, he has refused to do so, according to prosecutors.

Roberts’ accusations against him were struck out by a judge in 2015 for being “immaterial and impertinent.” Still, she insists the royal sexually abused her three times — once at Epstein’s New York apartment, once on a yacht in the Caribbean, and once at the Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home. Maxwell, 57, is accused of having been Epstein’s sex slave recruiter, though she’s denied all claims.