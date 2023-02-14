'Unhinged' Shakira Sings Song About Killing Ex On Valentine's Day After Gerard Piqué Breakup
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Shakira displayed some unhinged behavior on her first Valentine's Day as a single woman following her breakup with Gerard Piqué by singing a song about killing her ex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 46-year-old Hips Don't Lie singer shocked her fans when she posted a lengthy video showing her mopping the floor in heels while lip-synching to SZA's 2022 hit, Kill Bill.
After two children and 11 years together, Shakira and Gerard announced their split last summer. It was later alleged the Spanish football star had cheated on her — a narrative the pop star continued to push in her latest music video.
She didn't help the rumors with her strange public display of affection, moving her mouth to lyrics like: "I might kill my ex, not the best idea. His new girlfriend's next, how'd I get here? I might kill my ex, I still love him though. Rather be in jail than alone."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gerard triggered Shakira when he went public with his girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, after allegedly promising the Grammy winner he'd keep their romance private out of respect for her.
Fans lost their minds in the comment section of Shakira's video, calling her behavior "unhinged."
"KHEEEEEEEE YOU GOT ME YELLING omg," one person responded. "This is the most unhinged Aquarius behavior," added another. "Girl stop talking about Gerard," posted a third.
This isn't the first time she's taken a dig at her ex's well-being.
Shakira seemed to reference Gerard's cheating scandal by featuring a severed head in her latest music video, Te Felicito.
The Beautiful Liar singer discovered the head inside a refrigerator — seemingly confirming the rumor that she uncovered his alleged infidelity by opening the kitchen appliance.
Rumor has it that Shakira opened her family's fridge to discover someone had eaten strawberry jam while she was away traveling. Gerard and their sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — allegedly don't like strawberry jam, so she knew someone else had been inside their home and felt comfortable enough to chow down on her food while she was gone.
If that sounds ridiculous, Shakira is also said to be fighting with Gerard's mom, erecting a large witch doll on her balcony, aimed directly at her former mother-in-law's home and "blasting" her lyrics repeatedly at "full volume."