Hunter Biden Ordered to Appear in Court After Ex Lunden Roberts Demands President’s Son Be Thrown in Jail

Source: MEGA;@LUNDENTOWNN/INSTAGRAM
Apr. 25 2023, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear before an Arkansas judge as part of his nasty court battle with his ex-fling Lunden Roberts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Hunter and Lunden’s dispute ruled that President Biden’s disgraced child must appear personally for future hearings.

Source: MEGA

The order said Hunter’s absence was “interfering with the process of litigation.”

The decision comes days after Lunden accused Hunter of failing to provide a single “item or word of discovery” in their battle over child support.

The ex-stripper demanded Hunter be thrown in jail until he hands over financial records. She accused him of “playing games” in the case over their 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Back in 2019, Lunden sued Hunter to establish paternity and for support. The two reached a deal in March 2020. Last year, Hunter went back to court pleading for his monthly child support payments to be decreased.

Source: MEGA
The two have been fighting ever since. Earlier this month, Lunden claimed Hunter and his lawyer had been sealing filings that had no right to be sealed.

Her lawyer wrote, “one of the basic principles of a democracy is that the people have a right to know what is done in their courts.”

Source: MEGA;@LUNDENTOWNN/INSTAGRAM
“This case is not special simply because Mr. Biden is the child of the President of the United States," the motion read. She pointed out that Hunter is “subject of ripe, and justified, public scrutiny resulting from his financial transactions."

“Mr. Hunter Biden has been the subject of federal investigations and there are allegations that he failed to disclose all his income prior to this court’s last order regarding child support,” Lunden’s lawyer wrote.

hunter biden joe

“Daylight is the great disinfectant. As the public has seen from the court-ordered disclosures of the Trump family’s tax and financial documents, there is no executive protection for someone like the defendant,” the filing argued.

In the end, the judge denied Lunden’s request to unseal the filing and sided with Hunter.

In addition, the two are fighting over whether Navy will be allowed to take the Biden last name.

