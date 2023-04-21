Hunter Biden's Lawyers To Meet With Justice Department Officials Next Week As Dad Joe Prepares To Announce Bid For Second Run
Hunter Biden's legal team is set to meet with US attorney David Weiss and at least one official from the Justice Department headquarters next week — the same week his father, President Joe Biden, is expected to announce his bid for a second term run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter's attorneys allegedly reached out to the Justice officials asking for an update on the ongoing criminal investigation, several sources familiar with the long-standing probe into the first son's business dealings told CNN.
Because of their inquiry, the team was invited to meet with Weiss to be filled in on the latest news of the probe — which is standard practice.
Ex-President Donald Trump appointed Weiss, the US Attorney in Delaware who is overseeing Hunter's investigation. Biden's son has not been formally charged with any crimes, but prosecutors are still deciding whether to bring forward charges, including two misdemeanors for failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion related to the overreporting of expenses, and a false statement charge about a gun purchase.
The first son has denied any wrongdoing.
Hunter's meeting is expected to take place the same week that his father will allegedly announce his bid for a second term as commander-in-chief. RadarOnline.com reported the news on Thursday. The 80-year-old President and his team are allegedly planning to reveal his re-election announcement in a campaign video on April 25.
The date marks the fourth anniversary of Biden's 2020 campaign launch.
If Biden claims victory, he'll be the oldest president in United States history and 86 at the end of his second term in 2029. Biden's competition is anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson — and, of course, his archnemesis Trump, who is hopeful to secure the Republican bid.
Trump's 34-count indictment won't prevent him from running in 2024. The former president was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan earlier this month related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump pled not guilty and is due back in court later this year.