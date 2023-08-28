Racist Dollar General Shooter Legally Obtained Guns Despite Past Involuntary Commitment for Mental Health Exam

It was chock-full of a "disgusting ideology of hate," according to the Sheriff's Office, which described his writings as the "diary of a mad man."

"He was just completely irrational. But with his irrational thoughts, he knew what he was doing. He was 100 percent lucid," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

Before unleashing his hateful rampage on Saturday, Palmeter had been taken to a mental hospital against his will for an initial evaluation for 72 hours in 2017. Because he was not requested to be held past that time frame, he was free to purchase firearms in the future.