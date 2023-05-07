Texas Mall Shooter Who Killed Eight People Was a Security Guard with 'Neo-Nazi Beliefs': Report
Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall mass shooter who killed eight people on Saturday, May 6, allegedly had "neo-Nazi beliefs," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Several people, including children, were gunned down at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, just outside Dallas. Now investigators believe the shooter may have been a white supremacist following extremist ideologies when he fired over 100 bullets into the mall.
Garcia wore tactical gear and was armed with an AR-15 and a handgun when he opened fire outside of an H&M store. The shooter also reportedly had more weapons and ammunition in his car.
According to the Washington Post, authorities believe that Garcia may have had ties to white supremacists or had neo-Nazi beliefs. The gunman's patch on his chest alluded to his ideologies. However, it is still unclear whether it was the shooter's motive for the murders.
The new information about the shooter comes after newly surfaced audio revealed how one officer made a frantic phone call asking for backup, "I need everybody I got."
The officer bravely ran towards the active shooter, armed with 60 rounds of ammunition, and had shot over a dozen people by this point and shot him dead.
"I got him down," he told the other officers on the radio. "We got victims. I need an ambulance."
The FBI and police raided Garcia's Dallas home just one hour after the massacre. They requested a translator to speak with his family.
Those interviewed said he was "very quiet" and had "very unusual behavior." neighbors say they often saw Garcia wearing a security guard-type uniform but didn't know whether or not he worked at the Allen Premium Outlets. They claimed that his gray Dodge Charger, seen at the crime scene, was often parked outside the home.
One witness, Kimberly Blakey, said she and her 14-year-old daughter rushed to flee the parking lot after the mass shooting started.
She said that the gunfire was 'non-stop" and that her car was shot at as she tried to escape.
The mother told CNN, "I told my daughter to get down. I could hear her start praying."
Another witness, Sheliza Ramlall, who was in the Nike store when the shootout started, told the outlet, "I had the most horrifying experience earlier. I was standing in line at the Nike store when all of a sudden, people started to scream and run."
Investigations into the shooting and a potential motive are still underway, with authorities looking for any information regarding the shooter.
