Texas Mall Shooter Who Killed Eight People Was a Security Guard with 'Neo-Nazi Beliefs': Report

According to the Washington Post, authorities believe that Garcia may have had ties to white supremacists or had neo-Nazi beliefs. The gunman's patch on his chest alluded to his ideologies. However, it is still unclear whether it was the shooter's motive for the murders.

The new information about the shooter comes after newly surfaced audio revealed how one officer made a frantic phone call asking for backup, "I need everybody I got."

The officer bravely ran towards the active shooter, armed with 60 rounds of ammunition, and had shot over a dozen people by this point and shot him dead.

"I got him down," he told the other officers on the radio. "We got victims. I need an ambulance."