Authorities Fear Suspected Maine Mass Shooter Escaped on Jet Ski After Ditching Car at Boat Dock

Police believe the suspected gunman behind the Maine mass shooting may have used a watercraft to flee.

Oct. 26 2023, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Police believe the suspected gunman who shot 18 people dead in a Maine bowling alley and bar may have used a watercraft to flee investigators after his harrowing attack.

Robert Card, an Army reservist and firearms instructor, was named a person of interest after the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to open fire inside the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at about 7 p.m. Wednesday before going to Schemengees Bar and Grille.

The gunman opened fire in Sparetime Recreation bowling alley before going to Schemengees Bar and Grille.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Card registered a 2019 Sea Doo jet ski in his name in June, just months before targeting the local businesses for his vicious killing spree.

At least 18 people were killed in cold blood and 13 people injured.

Authorities found his abandoned white Subaru Outback at a boat dock in Miller Park and they believe he may have boarded his jet ski before switching vehicles to a blue Chevy Suburban, Daily Mail reported.

He later abandoned his white car at a boat dock.

Police said the blue Chevy with a Maine registration plate 6625ZD believed to be carrying Card crossed into Massachusetts on the I-93 this morning. Local-owned shops, banks, schools, and colleges have shut their doors while Card remains on the loose.

Prior to the attack, the suspect had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer after allegedly "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

Card remains at large and a massive manhunt is underway.

Card now faces at least eight counts of murder. Authorities have identified that many victims in Wednesday's massacre and are currently working to identify 10 more.

Police, meanwhile, are still investigating the massacre to grasp the full scale of the man's attack. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that one relative of a man named Billy Brackett revealed on Facebook that his current whereabouts are unknown and his last possible known location may have been Schemengees.

"My heart is crushed," read a statement posted via the business' official Facebook page after the senseless tragedy. "I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason. We [lost] great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone."

Robert Card seen in a photograph on Facebook prior to the shooting.

In a statement released Thursday, President Joe Biden said he and wife Jill are "praying for the Americans who've lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief."

"I have directed my administration to provide everything that is needed to support the people of Maine. We will continue to be there every step of the way."

