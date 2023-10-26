Authorities Fear Suspected Maine Mass Shooter Escaped on Jet Ski After Ditching Car at Boat Dock

Police believe the suspected gunman behind the Maine mass shooting may have used a watercraft to flee.

Robert Card , an Army reservist and firearms instructor, was named a person of interest after the shooter used an AR-15-style rifle to open fire inside the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley at about 7 p.m. Wednesday before going to Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Police believe the suspected gunman who shot 18 people dead in a Maine bowling alley and bar may have used a watercraft to flee investigators after his harrowing attack.

Authorities found his abandoned white Subaru Outback at a boat dock in Miller Park and they believe he may have boarded his jet ski before switching vehicles to a blue Chevy Suburban, Daily Mail reported.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Card registered a 2019 Sea Doo jet ski in his name in June, just months before targeting the local businesses for his vicious killing spree.

Prior to the attack, the suspect had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this past summer after allegedly "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.

Police said the blue Chevy with a Maine registration plate 6625ZD believed to be carrying Card crossed into Massachusetts on the I-93 this morning. Local-owned shops, banks, schools, and colleges have shut their doors while Card remains on the loose .

Card now faces at least eight counts of murder. Authorities have identified that many victims in Wednesday's massacre and are currently working to identify 10 more.

Police, meanwhile, are still investigating the massacre to grasp the full scale of the man's attack. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that one relative of a man named Billy Brackett revealed on Facebook that his current whereabouts are unknown and his last possible known location may have been Schemengees.

"My heart is crushed," read a statement posted via the business' official Facebook page after the senseless tragedy. "I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason. We [lost] great people in this community. How can we make any sense of this. Sending out prayers to everyone."