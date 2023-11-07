Fox News Star Jeanine Pirro Was 'Demoted' to 'The Five' After False 2020 Election Claims: Sources

Fox News star Jeanine Pirro was allegedly “demoted” to The Five following her false claims about the 2020 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come months after Fox News agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a defamation lawsuit earlier this year, sources spoke out about Pirro’s alleged demotion from Justice with Judge Jeanine to The Five.