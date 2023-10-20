Trey Songz' Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Fighting Singer's Attempt to Dismiss $10 Million Lawsuit as His Legal Woes Grow
A woman who sued Trey Songz for allegedly exposing her breasts without permission at a casino pool party has demanded her lawsuit move forward despite the singer’s objections — as his legal woes grow.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the alleged victim, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, asked a federal judge to shut down Songz’ motion to dismiss.
In Doe’s lawsuit, she claimed to have attended a pool party at a Connecticut casino in 2013. Doe ended up hanging out at the pool with Songz.
Doe claimed that Songz, who was hosting an event at the casino, pulled her breast out of her bikini top without any discussion. She said he exposed her body to the crowd of hundreds.
Doe said Songz then shouted to the crowd, “T---- in The Open ... T---- in The Open.”
In her lawsuit, Doe pointed out that Songz had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. She blamed other parties for enabling his alleged behavior.
The other defendants in the lawsuit Songz’ production company, record exec Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records.
Doe demanded $10 million in her lawsuit for the alleged humiliation and emotional distress she suffered.
Songz demanded the lawsuit be dismissed. The singer said the claims were brought years past the state of limitations.
He argued Doe had 3 years to file her lawsuit after the alleged incident but instead, she waited nearly 10 years.
Now, in a newly filed motion, Doe denied her case was brought past the statute of limitations. She cited a new California law that allowed victims extra time to file claims.
The law read, “any claim seeking to recover damages suffered as a result of a sexual assault that occurred on or after the plaintiff's 18th birthday that would otherwise be barred before January 1, 2023, solely because the applicable statute of limitations has or had expired, is hereby revived, and a cause of action may proceed if already pending in court on January 1, 2023, or, if not filed by that date, may be commenced between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.”
As a result, she has asked that her lawsuit proceed towards trial. A judge has yet to rule.
Earlier this week, Songz was hit with a bombshell lawsuit by two women who claim they fell asleep at is home — only to wake up to him performing a sexual act on them.
The women claimed in 2015 they were invited to Songz' birthday party at his home. The accusers claimed they were pressured to drink.
The lawsuit said the women felt drugged after taking a modest amount of liquor. They said Songz took them to his room where they knocked out.
The women said they woke up to him sexually assaulting them.
Trey’s lawyer, Michael Freedman, said about the new lawsuit, “This is yet another example of nearly decade-old allegations being repurposed to take advantage of California's constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court."
On top of that, Songz and another accuser are still fighting an assault lawsuit in Florida. Songz claimed the woman's lawyer was offering bribes for witnesses to change their stories in that case.