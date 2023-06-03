Trey Songz Slammed With Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Allegedly Exposing a Woman's Chest at Party
A woman, who wishes to only be known as "Jane Doe", is suing Trey Songz, 38, for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a pool party in Connecticut in 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Legal documents revealed the woman is not only hitting the Mr. Steal Your Girl artist with the suit, but she is also blaming music executive Kevin Liles, Songz's production company, as well as Atlantic Records, claiming they all should have been aware of the singer's alleged "sexual proclivities" and therefore, they were also partially responsible for his alleged actions.
Last year, the woman in question accused Songz — whose birth name is Tremaine Neverson — of non-consensually taking one of her breasts out of her bathing suit top and exposing her bare chest to a crowd of onlookers present at his "Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz" party.
She also provided video evidence of the incident at the time of her claims.
Jane Doe's legal team said their client was reportedly left feeling horrified and embarrassed by the alleged assault, further claiming that she even left her job several months later due to her feelings of humiliation over the incident.
She is seeking $10 million in damages, according to legal filings obtained by TMZ.
Songz has yet to comment publicly on the new lawsuit.
This isn't the first time the Bottoms Up singer has found himself embroiled in legal drama. As Radar previously reported in December, Songz was accused of punching two people at a New York bowling alley late last year, reportedly sending one of the victims to the hospital.
One of the alleged victims, who was said to be a woman who worked at the bowling alley, alleged the artist dragged her by her hair into the bathroom and assaulted her. The other claimed Songz hit them in the eye.
A few weeks after the alleged altercation, Songz turned himself in to police.
"We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved," Songz's attorney, Mitch Schuster, said at the time. "While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing."