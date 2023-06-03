Trey Songz Slammed With Sexual Assault Lawsuit After Allegedly Exposing a Woman's Chest at Party

A woman, who wishes to only be known as "Jane Doe", is suing Trey Songz, 38, for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a pool party in Connecticut in 2013, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Legal documents revealed the woman is not only hitting the Mr. Steal Your Girl artist with the suit, but she is also blaming music executive Kevin Liles, Songz's production company, as well as Atlantic Records, claiming they all should have been aware of the singer's alleged "sexual proclivities" and therefore, they were also partially responsible for his alleged actions.