Read the Desperate Begging Letter Savannah Chrisley Has Sent to Judge Pleading for $46M Fraudster Mom Julie Chrisley's Prison Release

The children of Julie Chrisley, Savannah and Grayson Chrisley, wrote letters to the court urging for their reality star mother's immediate release from prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Savannah, 27, and Grayson, 18, wrote the letters to the judge presiding over Julie's criminal case.

Source: MEGA Julie Chrisley was to be resentenced for her crimes.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022. Todd, 55, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie received a seven-year sentence. Recently, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit Court upheld the convictions and denied the Chrisleys' attempt to have their sentences thrown out. However, the higher court ruled there was not enough evidence to tie Julie to any crimes that occurred before 2007. Because of that, the lower court set a date to resentence her.

Source: MEGA Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Before that resentencing took place, Savannah wrote a letter to the court describing the hardships her family has faced since their parents checked into prison in 2023. In the letter, Savannah said, "Today marks 617 days since my family was torn apart. In that time, the trauma and pain of separation have felt like a lifetime of punishment. I am writing to you, not just as a daughter, but as a 27-year-old woman now raising my younger brother Grayson and sister Chloe". "The past two years have been unimaginably difficult. I know that God destined me for motherhood, but never did I expect to be placed in this role under these circumstances. I love Grayson and Chloe with all my heart, but no matter how much I provide for them, I know I can never truly give them what their mother can," Savannah continued.

Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley wrote the judge, stating she has had to take over raising her younger siblings.

She said that her younger sister Chloe, 11, will often ask her, "Do you think Mom will be home to teach me to drive?" or, "Will Mom be here for my first high school dance"? Savannah added, "Her questions are constant, and the uncertainty is heartbreaking". "Grayson, my sweet brother, tells me that I saved him, but the truth is, he has saved me more times than I can count these past two years. We've faced the challenges of parenting together, navigating the struggles of school, home life, and simply surviving," she continued.

Source: MEGA They married on May 25, 1996.

Savannah also told the judge, "But I feel the strain every day as I juggle raising them, fighting for justice and freedom for my parents, and trying to keep a roof over our heads. As a single woman running a one-income household, it often feels like no matter how hard I work, it's never quite enough". The letter emphasized, "My mother has missed so many of the moments that define a family — Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, Chloe entering middle school and starting cheerleading, Grayson's last baseball season, senior year, prom, and now the college admissions process". Savannah stated her siblings are riddled with anxiety and depression, which "sometimes leaves them debilitated". She said that the treatment of her mom while in jail has been "heartbreaking" and the "conditions are inhumane, especially for women".

"When you ruled that she must attend this resentencing in person, the abuse began. I just want you to know the conditions because I truly do not believe you have been privy to these things," Savannah said. She wrote, "My mother endured a 13-hour transport, [was] told not to eat or drink, because if she had to go to the bathroom, she would have to walk through a plane filled with men heckling her just to use the restroom at the back. She chose to not eat or drink for the entire journey, just to preserve what little dignity she had left". Savannah asked the court to grant her mother mercy. She ended by writing, "I long for the day I can embrace my mother as a free woman again. I beg you, Your Honor — please, send my mama home".