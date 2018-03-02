The Truth Behind Donald Trump’s Furious Phone Call To Nemesis Joe Scarborough

Donald Trump made a furious phone call to nemesis Joe Scarborough after the show host bashed his White House staff in his morning show! Now, the dirty details have finally been revealed in Howard Kurtz’s fiery new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, the Press, and the War over the Truth.

RadarOnline.com readers know that the feud between the President and the outspoken Morning Joe show host began when Scarborough, 54, insulted Trump’s advisor, Stephen Miller, on live TV.

Following a scandal concerning Miller, 32, and the travel ban, Scarborough called the Presidential Advisor a “little Napoleon” whose policy was a disgrace.” The show host even told viewers that he thought Miller should resign from his post at the White House.

According to Kurtz, Miller was “bewildered” by the criticism, as the travel ban was a Trump campaign promise, not his own policy.

Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly rose to her coworker’s defense and strutted into the Oval Office to inform Trump, 71, of Scarborough’s comments.

“Mr. President, I feel compelled to tell you that Stephen Miller is being mistreated, by name, by Joe Scarborough. He said the guy screwed up and shouldn’t be here,” she allegedly said.

Furious, Trump then called Scarborough to supposedly yell at him for his remarks.

“It’s not for you to tell me who shouldn’t be here,” the president allegedly told Scarborough over the phone. “I could have invited Sean Hannity here, he didn’t attack me. I invite you and you attack me. I know what your deal is. You have to attack me to prove you’re your own man.”

“No, Donald, that’s not it at all,” Scarborough reportedly responded, adding that what Miller had done “was deeply offensive” and “undemocratic.”

According to Kurtz, “Scarborough knew Trump watched the show, and used his platform to give him advice that he might not accept privately.” After that nasty phone call, however, the show host got the message. “Trump valued loyalty above all.”

