'Drag Race' Personality Shea Couleé SLAMS Jeffree Star For Refusing To Use Non-Binary Pronouns As YouTuber Addresses Backlash

The Jeffree Star Cosmetics CEO said he is "not into all the other bull----," revealing he was referring to they/them pronouns in particular. "And all that extra s--- that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f---ing houses."

"That's why the conservatives like me because I'm just real," added Star.

"You're not they and them. You're trans, you're male, or you're female. And people get so mad when I say that," the Turn Off the Lights hitmaker continued.