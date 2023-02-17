Ex-‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Ordered To Pay Photographer $1k After Blowing Off Lawsuit Over Alleged Debt
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been ordered to cough up $1,150 to a photographer who claimed they were stiffed by the reality star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on February 9 as part of the lawsuit brought by Photography by Ace LLC.
The court granted the motion for a default judgment after NeNe failed to respond to the lawsuit despite being served with the legal papers.
The court order noted, “Defendant failed to appear.” As a result, the judge awarded Photography by Ace a total of $1k in principal and another $150 for court costs. The default judgment will continue to grow with interest until NeNe pays it in full.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Photography by Ace filed a lawsuit against NeNe and her club, The Linnethia Lounge.
The photography company said it had worked at the club on multiple dates. It invoiced NeNe and the club for the work but never received payment.
The first invoice was for a total of $500 for work done on October 30 and 31, 2021 for a brunch and a Falcons Halloween party. The second invoice was for $500 related to work done on November 12 and 13, 2021.
Despite numerous demands, Photography by Ace said NeNe finally responded that she “no longer is communicating on this matter.” The company said NeNe claimed the photography company did not work for her or her lounge.
The company grew tired of waiting and decided to take the matter to court. It hired a process server to track down NeNe outside her $1.8 million condo in Atlanta.
The process server told the court they handed the legal documents to NeNe after she exited her Blue 2020 Rolls Royce. “I delivered the documents to Linnethia Leakes with identity confirmed by the subject saying yes when named. The individual accepted service with direct delivery,” the server wrote.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NeNe is also dealing with a separate lawsuit brought by her current boyfriend’s ex-wife who accuses her of playing a role in her marriage’s demise. NeNe and her boyfriend have denied the allegations.