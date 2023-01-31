NeNe Leakes Reveals She Will Never Go Back To ‘RHOA’ After Legal Battle With Bravo
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has been in a bitter court battle with Bravo over the past year and because of that, she confirmed she will not be going back to RHOA, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Leakes recently appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked if should ever return to the show that put her name on the map.
NeNe said, “I have no plans to come back. I feel like that ship has sailed and I’ve grown in so many ways. It’s just not something I am interested in doing anymore. That’s it.”
There seems to be no animosity with the current cast members on RHOA though, as Leakes continued, “You let those girls go ahead on. They holding it down, don’t you think?”
In true NeNe fashion, she did throw a little shade into the talk, as she added, “Not really, but okay.”
Leakes was also asked if the show had reached out to her, to which she said “no and they shouldn’t.”
However, she said that her and the girls on the show are “cool” and if they ever call her for advice, she will “try to help the best I can.”
Of course, the drama with Leakes and the network stem from suing Andy Cohen and Bravo for racism and blacklisting her after she left RHOA.
In the lawsuit, Leakes claims she was forced to deal with racist comments made by co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann for years.
She claimed she even went to executives with her complaints, but she was told to stay quiet.
According to Leakes’ attorney, “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives."
The chance of NeNe making a return to RHOA anytime soon is highly unlikely, as RadarOnline.com previously reported she was not even invited to BravoCon. “They did not invite me. They have not talked to me at all. I have made many attempts to try … it has been crickets.”
For now, she joked that she is open to providing consultation services to the girls on the show.