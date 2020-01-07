Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles With Vivienne Before Brad Pitt’s Golden Globes Snub Mother-daughter duo walk their dogs as actor admits to ‘disaster of a personal life.’

Angelina Jolie didn’t seem to have a care in the world when walking her dogs with daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles this weekend.

Photos from Sunday, January 5, show the mother-daughter duo pulling at their dogs’ leashes, trying to keep them close after leaving a pet groomer. Both were dressed in casual clothes and looked happy in each other’s company.

Their outing came hours before Jolie’s estranged husband and baby daddy, Brad Pitt, snubbed their six kids during his 2020 Golden Globes speech. The hunk — who took home the best supporting actor award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — acknowledged the film’s legendary director, Quentin Tarantino, as well as his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, whom he referred to as “LDC.” He also thanked the film crew, his parents and his celebrity pals, but failed to mention his children.

Following his win, Pitt went on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, with DiCaprio, 45, to talk about his rise to fame, booming career and personal life. During the interview, Pitt admitted that despite his decades in the spotlight, he still regularly gets chased by photographers and finds it hard to leave his house in peace.

“Oh man. I’m just like trash mag fodder,” he said, explaining that he often has to use disguises and escape tactics to go outside without being spotted.

When asked by Maron, 56, why he still gets followed so much, Pitt explained with a laugh: “Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably.”

“[You’ve] got a very exciting personal life,” DiCaprio agreed through laughs.