Kim & Kanye Sit Courtside At Tristan’s NBA Game Amid Khloe Reconciliation Rumors ‘Revenge Body' star & Thompson had sexy sleepover during the holidays, source says.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted supporting Tristan Thompson at his latest NBA game amid claims the basketball star is back on with Khloé Kardashian.

The parents of four sat courtside to cheer on Khloé’s baby daddy in his game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Unfortunately for the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 28, the Lakers took home the win, beating the Cavs 128 to 99.

At the game, Kim, 39, looked trendy in a black bomber jacket, snakeskin pants and silver boot heels. Kanye, 42, looked cool in a white T-shirt, black jacket, green pants and black boots. Both wore sunglasses while watching the indoor game.

Kim and Kanye’s attendance at Tristan’s game comes weeks after sources first told RadarOnline.com about his reconciliation with Khloé, 35.

While Kim was initially the basketball star’s biggest critic — following his nasty cheating scandals — she has recently been spending more time with him, and even admitted on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she enjoys his company.

Khloé, meanwhile, has forgiven Tristan for his high-profile cheating scandals — including his embarrassing PDA session with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods — and a source told Radar they “are 100 percent back together.”

“He spends the night there frequently when he is in town,” the source said, adding that Khloé is keeping their rekindled relationship “a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her. But she loves him despite how sh***y he treated her.”

Fans know Tristan has been doing everything in his power to prove his love for Khloé after his infidelity drama, such as leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts and showering her with lavish gifts — including a diamond promise ring.

While Khloé insisted on a recent episode of KUWTK that she wants nothing romantic with Tristan, an insider told Radar that she is quickly falling into his trap. “She was all over him at the Christmas party, and he’s really playing into it by leading her on and flirting the whole time until they eventually spent the night together,” the insider said.

And while Khloé is allegedly convinced that Tristan has changed for the better, friends are worried that he still just “sees her as a booty call while she’s totally in love with the guy and wants him back.”

“It’s only going to end one way eventually,” the insider said.