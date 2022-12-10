Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother

According to prosecutors, who have been investigating the incidents since 2019, Areu is believed to have initially tricked her mother into going to the elder care home by telling her she was going to take her out for ice cream with her grandchildren. She then reportedly instructed staff not to allow her to have any visitors or make any phone calls. Her mother was later determined to be fully mentally competent and released from the medical facility.

However, the second time, Areu allegedly forcibly dragged her mother from her property to put her into the home.

The 51-year-old has been evading criminal charges since June when a judge first signed a warrant. She is believed to have spent time in Mexico for some time to avoid arrest.