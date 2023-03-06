CNN's Don Lemon Attacks 'Low Energy' Donald Trump After Ex-President's 145-Minute CPAC Speech
Don Lemon didn't hold back when discussing Donald Trump after his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The embattled anchor addressed the ex-president on Monday's CNN This Morning, calling #44 "low energy" as he scrambles to stay ahead as the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon, 56, spoke up about his feelings on Trump after political commentator John Avlon claimed the former commander-in-chief comes off as "someone who is not well" but is likely to win over his party.
Discussing Trump's CPAC speech over the weekend, in which he spouted wild inaccuracies about his time as president for more than two hours.
“It is very easy to treat Trump as a sideshow because if you look at his posts on Truth Social if you look at that rambling, 145-minute lie-filled speech, you’d say this is someone who is not well,” Avlon told Lemon and his co-hosts Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow. “And yet, we need to concede he’s, right now, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, and the more crowded the primary is, the more likely he is to win.”
Avlon warned voters not to sleep on vigilante Trump.
“There’s a danger of sleepwalking past these absurdities, these inanities, these divisive fireballs the former president is throwing, simply because he is somebody who is under multiple investigations right now. Somebody who tried to overturn our democracy. But that is not a disqualifier in today’s Republican Party. So I think we need to be wide-eyed about that right now," he stated.
- CNN Anchors Take Sides: Don Lemon Feels He’s Being ‘Ganged Up On’ In The Wake Of Nikki Haley ‘Not In Her Prime’ Scandal — As Poppy Harlow & Kaitlin Collins ‘Buddied Up’
- Embattled CNN Anchor Don Lemon Squirms When Asking If Cancel Culture Has Forgiven Will Smith For Oscars Slap
- 'CNN This Morning' Ratings Jump During Don Lemon's Hiatus
This prompted Lemon to remind viewers about Trump's inauguration speech that "seemed very American carnage" and "very depressing." He also wondered "how much of an appetite the American public has for that."
Lemon, who's used to being in the hot seat, seemed to enjoy throwing the ex-president under the bus — taking the spotlight off his recent scandal.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Lemon "screamed" at Collins, accusing her of "interrupting" him following their CNN This Morning broadcast on December 8. The altercation went down in front of co-workers, leaving Collins "visibly upset" and staffers "shaken."
Lemon had another blowup last month when his outburst was highlighted in the company newsletter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Lemon "lost his mind" and "went ballistic" on staffers. He faced repercussions when age-shamed presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51, while claiming that women aren't in their prime after their 30s, maybe 40s.
Lemon took several days off, calling into an internal meeting to apologize to his peers. After agreeing to "formal training," CNN's boss Chris Licht welcomed the embattled TV vet back with open arms — much to the dismay of his colleagues.