'He Needs to Be Prosecuted or He Will Do It Again': Jordan Neely's Uncle Says Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal in Nephew's Death

Jordan Neely’s uncle said his nephew’s accused murderer, Daniel Penny, does not deserve a plea deal in connection to Jordan’s chokehold death earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come shortly after Penny, 24, broke his silence for the first time since being charged for Jordan’s death on a New York City subway on May 1, the late victim’s uncle said Penny “needs to be prosecuted.”