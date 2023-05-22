Your tip
'He Needs to Be Prosecuted or He Will Do It Again': Jordan Neely's Uncle Says Daniel Penny Shouldn't Receive Plea Deal in Nephew's Death

By:

May 22 2023, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Jordan Neely’s uncle said his nephew’s accused murderer, Daniel Penny, does not deserve a plea deal in connection to Jordan’s chokehold death earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come shortly after Penny, 24, broke his silence for the first time since being charged for Jordan’s death on a New York City subway on May 1, the late victim’s uncle said Penny “needs to be prosecuted.”

“He needs to be prosecuted or he will do it again,” Christopher Neely told the New York Post on Sunday. “It’s a smack in the face for Jordan’s family and the people of New York.”

“I want this to go to trial,” Jordan’s uncle continued. “[Penny] has too much confidence in himself and has to be taught what he did was wrong.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christopher Neely’s remarks on Sunday came hours after Penny spoke out for the first time since being charged with second-degree manslaughter for Jordan’s death.

Penny, an ex-Marine who was caught on camera placing Jordan in a chokehold shortly before the 30-year-old’s homeless street performer's death, said the confrontation was unlike “anything [he’d] experienced before.”

The accused murderer also indicated he would make the same decision again if he were ever placed in another situation like that experienced between himself and Jordan on the NYC subway on May 1.

“You know, I live an authentic and genuine life,” Penny said on Saturday. “And I would – if there was a threat and danger in the present.”

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of life,” the former Marine continued. “It’s tragic what happened to him. Hopefully, we can change the system that’s so desperately failed us.”

Jordan’s uncle spoke out in response to Penny’s remarks and slammed his nephew’s accused murderer for not only refusing to apologize but for also suggesting he would do it again.

“He thinks what he did was a good deed — that is monstrous,” Christopher Neely said. “How can you say ‘everything I did was right’ when he killed an unarmed man that weighed 100 pounds, if that?”

Jordan’s uncle also called for the prosecution of two men who allegedly helped restrain his nephew during the confrontation earlier this month.

“Whoever helped hold Jordan down assisted a homicide and should be charged,” Christopher pushed. “Jordan could still be alive if the other men weren’t holding his arms. The other assailants stopped Jordan from saving himself.”

“They have to be held accountable,” Jordan’s uncle added. “The Penny, the nickel and the dime should all be charged.”

