Family Of Jordan Neely, Street Performer Killed By Daniel Penny, Raise $147k A Day Before His Funeral

The family of street performer Jordan Neely, who was killed after being put in a chokehold for several minutes by Daniel Penny, has raised over $145k to cover his funeral expenses — while the man charged with manslaughter has pulled in over $2 million from supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.

30-year-old Jordan died on May 1 after 24-year-old Penny held him in a chokehold on the train. Witnesses claimed Jordan was causing a scene and had caused concern for other travelers.