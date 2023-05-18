Family Of Jordan Neely, Street Performer Killed By Daniel Penny, Raise $147k A Day Before His Funeral
The family of street performer Jordan Neely, who was killed after being put in a chokehold for several minutes by Daniel Penny, has raised over $145k to cover his funeral expenses — while the man charged with manslaughter has pulled in over $2 million from supporters, RadarOnline.com has learned.
30-year-old Jordan died on May 1 after 24-year-old Penny held him in a chokehold on the train. Witnesses claimed Jordan was causing a scene and had caused concern for other travelers.
Jordan’s family has denied he attacked anyone and applauded Penny being arrested for his actions. They questioned why others who watched the incident did not step in to help.
Penny was charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter but has been released on $100k bond. His criminal defense team launched a fundraiser for legal fees. Thus far, they have collected a total of $2,631,366.
The fundraiser, launched by Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., reads, “Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on an NYC subway train from an assailant who later died.”
Jordan’s aunt Carolyn started her own campaign to cover funeral expenses for the late performer.
- Daniel Penny Reaches New Fundraising Milestone After Kid Rock Shows Support to Man Facing Manslaughter Charges Over Death of Jordan Neely
- Boy, 12, Accused of Murdering Sonic Drive-In Employee in Texas During Parking Lot Confrontation
- Texas Man Upset His Girlfriend Went to Colorado to Get Abortion Fatally Shoots Her in Head, Police Say
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She wrote, “My name is Carolyn Neely. My nephew is Jordan Neely. Jordan was murdered on the subway by a man. The man was arrested, then released not charged. I love my nephew Jordan Neely, he was a very talented black man who loves to dance. Performance was his thing. His mother is Christie Neely and she was murdered in April 2007. It’s been rough for him and all of us. We just want justice for him, please give what you can with your heart. He has so many fans, he will always be loved and remembered. We love you Jordan.”
Carolyn said all donations would be used for Jordan’s funeral and expenses related to his burial and the public viewing they are planning.
A total of 4,600 donations have been received for a total of $147,491 — which far surpassed the initial $75k goal.