NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.
But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.
“Well it has finally happened,” said a close friend to both Rodgers and Edens earlier this week. “Mallory Edens has had her eye on Aaron Rodgers for a very long time.”
“Mallory has always wanted to be in the public eye,” the source continued. “It looks like she might’ve found her ticket. Mallory was at the Packers last game, and she was supporting her new boyfriend and favorite team by wearing their gear.”
“Nothing says I’m all in like throwing on your boyfriend’s teams’ gear.”
Photos from the Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, where the Packers won 41-17, showed Edens dressed in a Rodgers jersey while cheering her new alleged beau on from the VIP sidelines.
Rodgers and Edens’ rumored relationship is also a surprise because Rodgers owns a one-percent stake in the Milwaukee Bucks NBA team owned by Edens’ father.
The Packers quarterback was previously dating the podcaster and social media influencer Blu of Earth following his split from Woodley in April 2022.
Rodgers and Blu of Earth, whose real name is Charlotte Brereton, were first linked romantically in June 2022 and the former couple even share matching tattoos, but sources revealed in December the pair had split up.
“In challenging times like this it’s those who show up in support are the real MVPs,” Blu posted to Instagram last month in an apparent dig at Rodgers following their sudden split.
“I do believe in the power of manifestation and I do believe in momentum and I believe very strongly in the force of the mind,” Rodgers said in a message of his own over the weekend.
“And when you start to believe something strongly, some miraculous things can happen,” he added.