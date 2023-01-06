Ex-Wife Of Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Granted Restraining Order After Claiming FBI Contacted Her About Movie Producer's Alleged ‘Suspected Activities With Child Exploitation’
Randall Emmett’s ex-wife was recently granted a restraining order against her former husband after claiming she was contacted by the FBI over Emmett’s “suspected activities with child exploitation,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Emmett’s ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers, was granted a restraining order against her 51-year-old movie producer ex-husband on December 22, 2022, by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.
The Los Angeles judge ordered Emmett to stay 100 yards away from Childers and also prohibited the filmmaker from contacting his 34-year-old ex-wife unless the interaction is “brief and peaceful” and related to the visitation of the former couple’s two daughters.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Childers first sought to receive a restraining order against Emmett in October over claims of domestic violence. The request was not granted at the time due to a lack of proof backing Childers’ claims.
Childers then filed another restraining order request in December, at which point she claimed she was contacted by an FBI agent on December 6 who asked her about her ex-husband’s “suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia.”
In her declaration, Childers claimed the call with the FBI caused her “extreme destruction and disturbance of [her] emotional calm and peace of mind” – particularly because the former couple’s two daughters, ages 9 and 12, “are often alone” with Emmett.
Childers added she refused to “run the risk” of her daughters being with their father should “federal law enforcement serve either an arrest or search warrant on him or on his premises.”
Following Childers’ shocking claims regarding Emmett and the FBI, a spokeswoman for the bureau told the LA Times she was “unable to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation” due to department policy.
Emmett has since denied his ex-wife’s allegations against him, claiming he is “not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd.”
“There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything,” he said on Thursday. “I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue.”
At least three other individuals have spoken with the LA Times claiming they were also contacted by the FBI regarding Emmett and his alleged “child exploitation” and “pedophilia” activities.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Emmett’s ex-fiancée, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, is currently involved in a custody battle with the embattled filmmaker over the former couple’s 1-year-old daughter.
Kent’s attorney, Daniel J. Paletz, has since confirmed both he and Kent are aware of Childers shocking claims about Emmett and they are “deeply concerned” about the accusations.
“We are deeply concerned about these allegations,” Paletz said on Thursday. “At this time, our sole focus is on the safety of the children and ensuring that the children and any possible victims who may come forward be protected.”