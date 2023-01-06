Ex-Wife Of Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Granted Restraining Order After Claiming FBI Contacted Her About Movie Producer's Alleged ‘Suspected Activities With Child Exploitation’

Randall Emmett’s ex-wife was recently granted a restraining order against her former husband after claiming she was contacted by the FBI over Emmett’s “suspected activities with child exploitation,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Emmett’s ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers, was granted a restraining order against her 51-year-old movie producer ex-husband on December 22, 2022, by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge.