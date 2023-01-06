At Least 10 People SHOT Outside Miami Restaurant During Filming Of French Montana Music Video
At least ten people were seriously injured this week after someone opened fire in Florida during the filming of a French Montana music video, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking incident took place at approximately 8 PM Thursday night outside the Miami Gardens restaurant The Licking.
According to witnesses who watched the harrowing scene unfold, French Montana was filming a rap video outside the soul food restaurant when the gunfire erupted in the restaurant’s parking lot.
Miami police confirmed several people were injured in the shooting but did not specify how many.
“We’re still working. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” Miami Gardens Police Department detective Diana Gorgue told Miami outlet WSVN. “We’re still working.”
“We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating,” Detective Gorgue added.
At least four of the shooting victims required air rescue and were flown to a nearby hospital while at least two others were transported via ambulance and four other victims drove themselves.
“We had a total of 10 [victims],” a first responder confirmed via radio transmission. “Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported.”
One eyewitness, identified as Ced Mogul, told reporters he visited the restaurant Thursday night to watch Montana shoot the rap video. At one point during the filming, another person in the crowd was robbed of their watch, keys and wallet. Shortly after, the gunfire erupted.
“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” Mogul told WSVN. “At least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”
“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?'” Mogul continued.
“When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”
At least one victim remains in critical condition, while the condition of the other nine victims is unknown.
Montana was not believed to be among the victims shot Thursday night.