Kris Jenner And Former Bodyguard Granted 13 Month Extension After They Fail To Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Kris Jenner was sued for sexual assault in January 2022 after she was accused of groping her former bodyguard. One year later, the pair have still been unable to agree to a settlement, forcing a judge to grant them another 13 months to sort out the sticky legal situation.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her ex-security guard Marc McWilliams now have until February 14, 2024, to hammer out the details, with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Armen Tamzarian warning them that he expects "arbitration to be done by then."