Watch Out Heather! Locklear’s Friends Warn Tommy Lee’s New Wife Is Using Her Brittany Furlan want to use her name to gain fame.

Heather Locklear’s pals are warning her to stay away from her new BFF, Brittany Furlan, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, warning her that Tommy Lee’s scheming wife is just using her!

Internet influencer Furlan married Locklear’s ex in 2019, after first meeting and falling in love in 2017.

Critics contend however she’s pushing the rocker to remain close to the Melrose Place star, 58, just so she can ride her coattails!

According to a source, Furlan, 33, “wants them to be friends so she can be in the spotlight and use (Locklear’s) infamous name!”

As Radar reported, insiders claimed Furlan deleted all the female numbers in Lee’s phone — except Locklear’s! Sources said she even had Lee call his ex over the holidays.

“She wants to use the situation to say she and Heather are friends. She’s a total opportunist,” insisted the insider.

Locklear could also benefit from a continued relationship with Lee, especially if it helps her remain relevant as she desperately tries to finesse her way into a Melrose Place reboot.

As Radar revealed, Locklear wants in on a planned reboot because she’s convinced it will help her to steer clear of drugs and booze.

“Melrose Place was such a happy experience for her,” a separate source explained. “Heather made a lot of great friends, and everyone has been a huge support to her during this tough time.”

“She just got out of her court-ordered rehab and she doesn’t want to screw up again,” the source continued of the star coming home after completing treatment in October.

But Furlan’s plan to keep the exes together could backfire, our source says, and could lead Locklear right back into Lee’s arms.

“Brittany wants Heather to be close so her career can take off. And Heather wants to be close so she can get back together with Tommy, so Brittany better be careful!”