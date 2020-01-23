Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Thomas Lee Reacts To Her Wedding

Pamela Anderson’s Son Brandon Thomas Lee Says How He Really Feels About Her Secret Wedding

Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee feels nothing but joy for her after her surprise wedding.

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Brandon, 23, told Fox News in an interview.

“They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better,” continued the Hills star.

RadarOnline.com readers know Anderson, 52, married A Star is Born producer Jon Peters in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on Monday, January 20. The wedding came 30 years after the couple first dated in the 1980s!

Photo Credit:Shutterstock(3)

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,” Peters, 74, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Anderson shared a poem about her new husband with the outlet. “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares – / I love him deeply like family. / His life used to scare me. / So much for a girl like me. Now / I’ve seen more of life and realize .. / He’s been there all along. Never failed me – / I’m ready now and / he’s ready too – We / understand / and respect each other – / We love each other without conditions. – / I’m a lucky woman. – Proof / God has a plan,” the poem reads.

It was wedding number five for both the bride and the groom — who together boast a long list of famous loves, but somehow managed to find their way back to each other.

Anderson is mom to sons Brandon and Dylan from her marriage to Mötley Crüe star Tommy Lee. Peters, meanwhile, has five children from his previous relationships.