Tim Allen Says ABC Execs Were 'Disappointed' By Pam Anderson Over 'Home Improvement' Flashing Allegation

Tim Allen was seen for the first time since Pamela Anderson, 55, accused him of flashing her on the set of his sitcom, Home Improvement. The actor denied the allegation and suggested Anderson had a convoluted memory, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, recalled her first day on the set in 1991, where she accused Allen, 69, of exposing himself to her when she was in her early twenties.

This week, Allen denied her claims.