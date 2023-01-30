Your tip
Tim Allen Says ABC Execs Were 'Disappointed' By Pam Anderson Over 'Home Improvement' Flashing Allegation

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Tim Allen was seen for the first time since Pamela Anderson, 55, accused him of flashing her on the set of his sitcom, Home Improvement. The actor denied the allegation and suggested Anderson had a convoluted memory, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, recalled her first day on the set in 1991, where she accused Allen, 69, of exposing himself to her when she was in her early twenties.

This week, Allen denied her claims.

Source: mega

While grabbing a Starbucks coffee, he was stopped by Daily Mail reporters who asked the comedian for comment on Anderson's allegations.

The actor, known for playing Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, was dressed casually for the outing, wearing sneakers, dark pants, and a jacket.

Allen did not shy from questions, calling the Baywatch Babe a "good girl" when he was asked if her remarks were true.

Source: mega

"She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl," Allen told reporters of his former co-star. "Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her… memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really."

When asked if Allen had a good enough memory to deny the former Playboy model's claim, he responded, "Yeah."

Anderson was cast for the role of Lisa on Allen's sitcom for seasons 1 and 2. At the time, Anderson was a featured model for the men's magazine, which she said Allen used against her.

Source: mega

In the memoir, Anderson claimed that on her first day on set, she left her dressing room and saw Allen dressed in a robe in the hallway.

Anderson alleged that Allen "opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath." The actress claimed Allen used her previous work for Playboy as an excuse for his behavior.

Source: mega

"He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked," Anderson wrote in her memoir. "Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably."

Allen denied the accusation, telling Variety that the alleged incident "never happened" and that he would "never do such a thing."

Before her role as Lisa on Home Improvement, Anderson was featured on fellow 90s sitcoms Married... with Children, Charles in Charge, and Top of the Heap.

