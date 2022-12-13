‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Hit Sister With Restraining Order Before She Sued Him For Calling Her A ‘No Talent Hack’
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris’ family drama continued after his sister sued him for ruining her reputation in Hollywood — years after he asked the court for a restraining order against his family member, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents, Barris, 48, was hit with a civil lawsuit by his sister Colette. The case was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week.
In the suit, first obtained by The Blast, Collette accused Barris of breaching an agreement they had to not trash each other to third parties. However, she said her brother had broken his promise and called her a “no talent hack.”
“In or around June 2022, Kenya stated to a third party that (Colette) was “a 70-year-old, no talent, hack“ and number two had not earned the “right to be a show creator“ but instead “wanted to go to the front of the line,” the suit read.
“The parties in pertinent part agreed ‘not to communicate any disparaging remarks about each other, or about any matters that led to this agreement,” the filing continued.
In the suit, she said, “Kenya’s breach of contract denied Colette the benefit of their bargain and was a substantial factor and causing her harm.”
Barris has yet to respond to the lawsuit but he previously took his sister to court in 2020. In his petition, he asked the judge to order his relative to stay away.
In court documents, he said he feared his sister would harm his children. He trashed her as someone who rode his coattails after he became successful. Barris said because he refused to help her she turned on him.
The famed television producer said his sister had been demanding he take care of her and his extended family. To make matters worse, he said she demanded $4 million to fund a movie she wanted to produce.
The restraining order ended up being dropped months later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kenya is also in the middle of a bitter divorce with his ex Rainbow. The two are currently fighting over property and assets.