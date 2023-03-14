Don Lemon's Relationship With Fiancé Tim Malone On Thin Ice After CNN Controversies: Sources

News diva Don Lemon's on thin ice at CNN and the stress is threatening to flush his romance with fiancé Tim Malone down the toilet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 56-year-old CNN host has been dating the 38-year-old real estate agent since 2016 and a source blabbed their love boat was cruisin' along from his solo prime-time gig to sharing the morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. Now, an insider tattled "his relationship is on the rocks."