Don Lemon's Relationship With Fiancé Tim Malone On Thin Ice After CNN Controversies: Sources
News diva Don Lemon's on thin ice at CNN and the stress is threatening to flush his romance with fiancé Tim Malone down the toilet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 56-year-old CNN host has been dating the 38-year-old real estate agent since 2016 and a source blabbed their love boat was cruisin' along from his solo prime-time gig to sharing the morning show with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. Now, an insider tattled "his relationship is on the rocks."
"He knows he's got to step up the pampering and spoiling and generally be more pleasant to be around, but it's been tough," the source squealed, adding Lemon's jump to daytime TV hasn't helped his mood or relationship.
"He hates his job and is taking it out on a lot of people including his co-workers and Tim."
Lemon recently landed in hot water at work after branding 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, as past her prime — which his co-hosts took as an insult and sparked a stink with other CNN co-workers.
Tim was spotted looking sour while walking the duo's dogs following Lemon's on-air blunder, which sources say resulted in a final warning from CNN brass.
But when they jetted to Miami Beach, it was for a romantic getaway and not to hide from the backlash, sources said.
"All the bad stuff is coming home with Don, and Tim has been understanding to a point, but no one thinks he's going to put up with the temper tantrums and neglect much longer," revealed an insider.
"Their friends are cautioning Don to fix things because there's only so much a partner can endure."
Lemon's comment about women no longer being in their prime after their "30s, maybe 40s" isn't the only blunder he's endured since taking on the CNN This Morning position.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Don sparked an in-house war when he "screamed" at Collins, 30, accusing her of "interrupting" him during their December 8 broadcast. While the temper tantrum happened off-air, several staffers were left "shaken" after witnessing the incident.
Collins reportedly wants to work with Lemon as little as possible following the blowup. As this outlet exclusively revealed, Don had a second outburst after learning his argument with Collins made the CNN newsletter.
"Don lost his mind internally and went ballistic at staffers after the CNN newsletter highlighted a story about him screaming," an insider shared.
While the network's honcho, Chris Licht, failed to punish Lemon for his outburst on Collins, the CNN anchor was forced to undergo "formal training" after he age-shamed women — but was back on the air a few short days later.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Don's team for comment.