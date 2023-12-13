Deputy Editor of Vladimir Putin's 'Favorite Newspaper' Found Dead in Moscow Apartment

At the time of her death, Tsareva worked for Komsomolskaya Pravda, which is said to be Putin's "favorite newspaper," according to a European Commission report. The journalist's recent coverage focused on the Ukraine war. She had worked in the industry for the last six years.

Russian media outlet TASS alleged the journalist's father grew concerned for his daughter after the family had not heard from her for an extended time.

On December 10, Tsareva's father reportedly went to her Bolshoy Tishinsky Lane apartment in Moscow to check on her. At the apartment, he and the landlord discovered her body.