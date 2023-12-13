Deputy Editor of Vladimir Putin's 'Favorite Newspaper' Found Dead in Moscow Apartment
The deputy editor of Vladimir Putin's favorite Russian newspaper was found dead in her Moscow apartment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The body of Anna Tsareva, 35, was reportedly discovered by her father on Sunday. An investigation into her mysterious death has been opened.
At the time of her death, Tsareva worked for Komsomolskaya Pravda, which is said to be Putin's "favorite newspaper," according to a European Commission report. The journalist's recent coverage focused on the Ukraine war. She had worked in the industry for the last six years.
Russian media outlet TASS alleged the journalist's father grew concerned for his daughter after the family had not heard from her for an extended time.
On December 10, Tsareva's father reportedly went to her Bolshoy Tishinsky Lane apartment in Moscow to check on her. At the apartment, he and the landlord discovered her body.
"She didn’t make contact for a long time, her parents became worried and came to her apartment, where they found their daughter’s body," a law enforcement spokesperson told the outlet. "Before that, she said that she wasn’t feeling well and complained of a high temperature."
Tsareva is believed to have suffered "acute heart failure," though an investigation is ongoing.
While initial reports stated there were "no signs of violent death," critics were weary of her passing. This marked the latest bizarre death of a public figure in Moscow.
Tsareva died a little over a year after Komsomolskaya Pravda's editor-in-chief, Vladimir Sungorkin died of a "heart attack" in September 2022.
Colleagues reportedly claimed the 68-year-old suffered a bizarre suffocation episode right before his death, which sparked further scrutiny of the dozens of mysterious passings of high-profile individuals within the past few years.
Leonid Zakharov, a colleague of Tsareva and Sungorkin, claimed his boss experienced breathing problems moments before his death.
According to the colleague, the 68-year-old was in the middle of suggesting places to eat lunch when he suddenly experienced labored breathing.
"Three minutes later, Vladimir began to suffocate," Zakharov recalled. "We took him out for fresh air, he was already unconscious… Nothing helped."
Before the editor-in-chief's death, he had been sanctioned by the West shortly after Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Sungorkin was accused of "disseminating and legitimizing aggressive anti-Ukraine and anti-Western propaganda."