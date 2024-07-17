Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > George Stephanopolous

PROTECTING HER MAN: Ali Wentworth Steps Up to ‘Shield’ Embattled Husband George Stephanopoulos Amid ABC News-Biden Scandal

ali wentworth shield george stephanopoulos abc news biden scandal pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Hollywood star Ali Wentworth has become husband George Stephanopoulos' "shield" in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

After the ABC News host faced backlash for his controversial remark about President Joe Biden not being able to serve a second term in the White House, Wentworth has been doing her best to protect him from making similar mistakes in the future.

Article continues below advertisement
ali wentworth shield george stephanopoulos abc news biden scandal
Source: mega

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos got married in 2001.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “Ali is known for her no-nonsense approach. She is in full protective mode, ensuring that George is kept away from situations that could lead to another public slip-up. She is livid this happened and blaming everyone but her husband.”

“Ali’s efforts to shield him highlight the couple's united front in the face of adversity, showcasing her commitment to managing the fallout from this unexpected storm.”

Article continues below advertisement
ali wentworth shield george stephanopoulos abc news biden scandal
Source: mega

A source said Ali Wentworth is in 'full protective mode' over her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stephanopoulos later expressed his regrets for sharing his private opinions on President Biden's ability to serve – however, according to an insider, he was pressured into it by higher-ups at ABC.

Debra OConnell, who works as president of the news division for Disney and oversees ABC News, allegedly called an emergency meeting with Stephanopoulos shortly after the incident took place.

MORE ON:
George Stephanopolous
Article continues below advertisement
ali wentworth shield george stephanopoulos abc news biden scandal
Source: mega

President Joe Biden's cognitive health has been called into question by many public figures.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "This was a fully-fledged crisis and it exploded with far-reaching reverberations."

"She was furious that someone of George’s experience and status would compromise the news division’s impartiality, and subject it to unnecessary and embarrassing headlines."

"Even though he backed away from the comment, and attempted to minimize it as a quip, Debra and the top bosses inside the news division know the damage has been done. You can expect the Trump campaign and GOP to seize on this. You can also expect the White House to avoid ABC News moving forward. Biden will never sit down with Stephanopoulos ever again."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
ali wentworth shield george stephanopoulos abc news biden scandal
Source: mega

Ali Wentworth is a television and movie actress.

Article continues below advertisement

The political commentator faced further repercussions when it was reported the Biden campaign did not want Stephanopoulos to be present at the Democratic National Convention in August.

One Biden supporter said: “How could ABC News’ coverage of the convention be impartial if you have George Stephanopoulos front and center after he outed himself as a party elite masquerading as a journalist? It simply could not – and would not – be neutral coverage.”

A second source noted: “There is a movement within the campaign that wants ABC News to understand George at the convention would become a sideshow.”

Source: radar
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.