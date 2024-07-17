PROTECTING HER MAN: Ali Wentworth Steps Up to ‘Shield’ Embattled Husband George Stephanopoulos Amid ABC News-Biden Scandal
Hollywood star Ali Wentworth has become husband George Stephanopoulos' "shield" in recent weeks, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
After the ABC News host faced backlash for his controversial remark about President Joe Biden not being able to serve a second term in the White House, Wentworth has been doing her best to protect him from making similar mistakes in the future.
A source told RadarOnline.com: “Ali is known for her no-nonsense approach. She is in full protective mode, ensuring that George is kept away from situations that could lead to another public slip-up. She is livid this happened and blaming everyone but her husband.”
“Ali’s efforts to shield him highlight the couple's united front in the face of adversity, showcasing her commitment to managing the fallout from this unexpected storm.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Stephanopoulos later expressed his regrets for sharing his private opinions on President Biden's ability to serve – however, according to an insider, he was pressured into it by higher-ups at ABC.
Debra OConnell, who works as president of the news division for Disney and oversees ABC News, allegedly called an emergency meeting with Stephanopoulos shortly after the incident took place.
An insider told RadarOnline.com: "This was a fully-fledged crisis and it exploded with far-reaching reverberations."
"She was furious that someone of George’s experience and status would compromise the news division’s impartiality, and subject it to unnecessary and embarrassing headlines."
"Even though he backed away from the comment, and attempted to minimize it as a quip, Debra and the top bosses inside the news division know the damage has been done. You can expect the Trump campaign and GOP to seize on this. You can also expect the White House to avoid ABC News moving forward. Biden will never sit down with Stephanopoulos ever again."
The political commentator faced further repercussions when it was reported the Biden campaign did not want Stephanopoulos to be present at the Democratic National Convention in August.
One Biden supporter said: “How could ABC News’ coverage of the convention be impartial if you have George Stephanopoulos front and center after he outed himself as a party elite masquerading as a journalist? It simply could not – and would not – be neutral coverage.”
A second source noted: “There is a movement within the campaign that wants ABC News to understand George at the convention would become a sideshow.”