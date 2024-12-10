Your tip
Home > Reality Tv > Farrah Abraham

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Reveals Swollen Face after Botched Plastic Surgery Nightmare

The former MTV star went on a rant and blamed a medical professional for the cosmetic surgery disaster.

Photo of Farrah Abraham
Source: YELP

Abraham shared the horrifying results on Yelp after the botched procedure.

Dec. 10 2024, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has shared photos of her swollen face after undergoing botched plastic surgery.

The former MTV reality star blasted a Texas med spa in a Yelp review after the procedure — just months after claiming she is "really happy" she doesn't do "much cosmetic work", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

farrah abraham botched surgery
Source: YELP

The TV star attempted to smile in one of the photos.

Abraham, 33, took to Yelp to slam a local spa for the horrifying results from her latest plastic surgery procedure.

The reality star claimed that she "wasted months being a research project" and accused an injector of "refusing to properly equal both sides of (her) face."

She wrote: "I hope this stops happening to people at this establishment."

Abraham also claimed that she "wasted time" and the nerves in her face were "affected."

farrah abraham botched surgery
Source: YELP

Abraham shared the dramatic photos on Yelp.

In the alarming photos, Abraham is seen with a very puffy-looking face and labeled one: "Dissolver done wrong."

The med spa responded to the MTV star's allegations and claimed: "In this instance, we made the professional decision to discontinue our provider-patient relationship due to the repeated insistence on treatments that did not align with our medical advice.

"We adhere to medically sound judgment when assessing the suitability of treatments, and our commitment to safe and balanced care sometimes necessitates recommending against specific procedures and turning patients away if we believe that the request (or demand) of the patient for aesthetic treatment could compromise their well-being."

Followers on a Teen Mom Instagram fan page were quick to comment on the alarming transformation.

One wrote: "Omg girl stop getting injections period! They did you a favor by telling you no."

Another asked: "How many times is this gonna happen to her before she realizes she needs to stop?"

A third stated: "She's been botched for a long time, from her continuing to go to these places. That was her own free will choice though."

A fourth added: "It’s always someone else’s fault. She needs to leave her face alone. She caused damage many years ago!"

farrah abraham botched surgery
Source: YELP

Abraham shares different photos from the horrifying nightmare.

Abraham was first introduced to audiences back in 2009 on the hit MTV series 16 and Pregnant when she was expecting her daughter, Sophia.

Over the years, the reality star has been very open about the massive amount of plastic surgery she has gotten.

Abraham has had a nose job, multiple boob jobs, a chin implant, butt injections, lip filler, and cheek filler.

Back in April, Abraham made an appearance on Bunnie XO‘s Dumb Blonde podcast and claimed she never had any plastic surgery done on her face.

She also claimed she is embracing her natural face and body.

farrah abraham botched surgery
Source: MTV

Abraham seen before her plastic surgery procedures.

Abraham stated: “I’m really happy I don’t do much (cosmetic surgery) work. I take things out of my face. I’m really on a journey of really getting back to myself.

“It’s funny when we do a Live (session on social media) and our cameras are weird and people think I’ve gone crazy with plastic surgery, but that’s not the case."

The MTV star continued: "I will just say that I’ve had a nose job. I have had a chin implant. I dabble here and there with fillers at times. And [fillers] stay, and then they go.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

farrah abraham botched surgery
Source: YELP

Abraham was all smiles as he swelling seemed to go down.

