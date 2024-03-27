'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Claims Self-Defense in Assault Lawsuit With Security Guard

We broke the story — Armstrong sued the ex-MTV star in January, claiming Abraham "struck" the side of her face. She claimed she was forced to seek medical attention over the alleged injuries and continues to incur medical expenses because of the January 2022 incident.

While Abraham did not admit wrongdoing in her response, she said her alleged actions were done in "self-defense and defense of others.”

According to the reality star, the security guard had "full knowledge" of the risks when she "voluntarily" intervened in an alleged altercation between Farrah and another patron at the Hollywood hotspot.