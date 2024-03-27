'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Claims Self-Defense in Assault Lawsuit With Security Guard
Farrah Abraham is claiming self-defense after a female security guard sued her over alleged injuries she said she suffered at the hands of the reality personality. The Teen Mom star filed a response to the lawsuit obtained by RadarOnline.com, in which she claimed that if Megan Yakita Armstrong was injured in the alleged incident at a Los Angeles bar, then it was due to her own negligence and no fault of Abraham.
We broke the story — Armstrong sued the ex-MTV star in January, claiming Abraham "struck" the side of her face. She claimed she was forced to seek medical attention over the alleged injuries and continues to incur medical expenses because of the January 2022 incident.
While Abraham did not admit wrongdoing in her response, she said her alleged actions were done in "self-defense and defense of others.”
According to the reality star, the security guard had "full knowledge" of the risks when she "voluntarily" intervened in an alleged altercation between Farrah and another patron at the Hollywood hotspot.
"Plaintiff failed to exercise ordinary care, caution or prudence to avoid the injuries alleged, if any, and that the resulting damages to Plaintiff, if any, were proximately caused by her own negligence," Abraham charged in her response filed on Monday.
She also alleged that Armstrong "failed to take reasonable steps to mitigate, alter or otherwise reduce her alleged damages, if any."
Abraham is demanding that the security guard's lawsuit be dismissed. She also wants her attorney fees and other costs related to the suit paid for, and noted she'll happily accept any other relief that the court "may deem just and proper."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Farrah Abraham Sued By Female Security Guard She Allegedly Slapped at Hollywood Bar
- Farrah Abraham Sues Male Security Guard for Assault, Accuses Him of Tossing Her Out of Bar 'Like a Ragdoll'
- 'Battered' & 'Bruised' Farrah Abraham Shows Off Fresh Injuries In First Sighting Since Violent Arrest, Says She's Suing
As RadarOnline.com reported, Abraham was arrested in January 2022 for allegedly slapping Armstrong at Grandmaster Recorders, a popular restaurant and bar in the heart of Hollywood.
The security guard claimed she was forced to seek medical treatment after suffering an eye injury and injuries to her face in the alleged altercation.
"On January 15, 2022, Plaintiff was a security guard at a business located at 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, 90028 when Plaintiff was advised by other security officers at the location of a fight by one of the patron's customers on the rooftop," Armstrong's lawsuit stated.
"Plaintiff met with other security officers on the rooftop in an attempt to escort Defendant Farrah Abraham, off of the property due to her assaultive behavior with other customers. Defendant physically assaulted Plaintiff when Plaintiff approached. Defendant struck Plaintiff on the side of her face."
Besides medical expenses, Armstrong claimed she suffered loss of wages and trauma over the incident. The Teen Mom star was taken into custody over the alleged assault after being placed under a citizen's arrest. She later spoke about the incident, claiming she was "set up."
"I don't understand why there's cuffs being put on me. I did not hit anyone. On camera, I did not — I would never hit anyone," Abraham said at the time.
Abraham also filed a lawsuit against a separate security guard over the night in question. She claimed George Velazquez "flung her down to the ground like a ragdoll" and pinned her to the ground while repeatedly telling her, "You are going to jail." It's unclear if Velazquez was the individual who placed her under citizen's arrest.