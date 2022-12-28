Ciara's NFL Husband Russell Wilson Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'
Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.
Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.
Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.
“Let me tell you what the problem is. Russell Wilson has never been a 1-2-3 get rid of the ball,” Sharpe said about Wilson on Tuesday. “He was very good at improvisation. He was very good…at getting off-script. Russell has lost athleticism.”
“Russ cannot outrun anybody!” the 54-year-old retired NFL tight end continued. “So, he can’t make those improvisational plays like he could for those first 10 years in Seattle. You never see Russ get dragged down from behind. Now, Russ don’t look like he could outrun me.”
After scrutinizing Wilson’s current athleticism, Sharpe then went on to target the Broncos quarterback’s ego and his alleged penchant for “putting himself in front of the team.”
“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be, but the first thing you do: ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get the stadium, they’re gone too — because you’re putting yourself in front of the team.’”
“I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it: You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro,” Sharpe continued. “You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates, but deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”
Wilson previously played for the Seattle Seahawks for ten seasons before being traded to Denver in March for a whopping five-year, $245 million contract extension.
Wilson has been married to American singer and model Ciara since July 2016, and the celebrity pair share two children together: Win Harrison Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson.
Ciara also shares one child, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future. Although Ciara and Future were engaged in 2013, the 37-year-old singer ended their engagement in August 2014 after allegations Future was unfaithful. She then began dating Wilson a few months later.