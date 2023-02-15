Secret Behind Smile: Audrina Patridge's Niece Looked Carefree At Her 15th Birthday — Just Days Before Sudden Death
Audrina Patridge's niece appeared happy and healthy on her 15th birthday just nine days before her shocking death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Hills star shocked the world when she revealed her teenage niece, Sadie Loza, passed away this week, sharing a tribute post without giving details on her cause of death.
Posting several photos of Sadie over the years, a grieving Audrina wrote, "my heart hurts to even write this."
She continued, "My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know It's not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever!"
Sadly, Sadie was full of smiles just days before her death, with her mom, Casey Loza, sharing a sweet video of the teen celebrating her birthday with her family on February 5.
The happy clip did not indicate that anyone knew it would be Sadie's last birthday. Her mother's caption backed that up.
"I can't believe you're 15. it feels like the years flew by and we still have so many more adventures to go on!" Casey wrote before naming their list of to-dos together.
"Aliens in sedona, portals, learning to drive in the desert hahah i love you so much my little clone. youre so beautiful, kind, smart and funny!! that dryyy af british humor tho. im so proud to be your mom and i cannot wait to see the insane ancient civilization architecture you’re going to construct someday," she continued, signing off, "i love you so so much my sadie raine."
Sadly, Casey's next post on Instagram was to announce her daughter's passing.
"Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do," she shared. "Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..'Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another.' Transformation is a better word than death."
Casey also said that Sadie's "story will save countless lives." As of this post, the cause of death has not been released.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the medical examiner for details.