WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Reveals He Was 'Like a Dog Chasing a Bone' While Addicted to Prescription Painkillers

The sober star detailed his addiction in an interview with Muscle and Health at his Clearwater Beach, Florida, restaurant, Hogan's Hangout.

While discussing how he teamed up with Ric Flair on a line of CBD products, Hogan revealed he had abused painkillers.

"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function," Hogan recalled life after multiple back surgeries.