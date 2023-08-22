WWE Legend Hulk Hogan Reveals He Was 'Like a Dog Chasing a Bone' While Addicted to Prescription Painkillers
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, 70, opened up about his past addiction to painkillers in shocking detail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, said that his addiction made him act "like a dog chasing a bone" after 25 surgeries left him in debilitating pain.
The sober star detailed his addiction in an interview with Muscle and Health at his Clearwater Beach, Florida, restaurant, Hogan's Hangout.
While discussing how he teamed up with Ric Flair on a line of CBD products, Hogan revealed he had abused painkillers.
"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function," Hogan recalled life after multiple back surgeries.
"I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure. But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds," the wrestler continued.
"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I’d go pick it up."
Hogan said that after living that routine for some time, he "finally" had an epiphany about his prescription medication use.
"Then, finally, I just looked at myself and said, 'I’m not in pain. I don’t need this. My body hurts from all the wrestling injuries, but I’m not in this excruciating pain that I can’t live with," Hogan said of giving up painkillers and turning to CBD.
Hogan noted that it "feels much better to be so clear-headed" without drugs or alcohol.
Despite being surrounded by fruity cocktails at his beach bar, the Hall of Fame wrestler wasn't tempted one bit. He explained that he also gave up drinking alcohol about seven months ago.
"I’ve had a lot of practice drinking because I wrestled for about forty years, so those guys have a beer every once in a while," Hogan said. "But about seven months ago, I decided not to drink any more alcohol. I was at a New Year’s Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn’t condone or like."
Hogan said he saw himself in that "environment" and decided he was "done" with drinking.
"I’m no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don't have an addictive personality," Hogan continued. "I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I'm done, I'm done."
Hogan said he hoped that his CBD products would serve as an alternative for those facing similar pain and sleep struggles as well as addiction issues.