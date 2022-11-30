Sandra Bullock's ex-husband Jesse James' new pregnant wife has accused him of being unfaithful, RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nJames, 53, married Bullock, 58, in 2005 after dating for 2 years. In 2010, James was accused of cheating on Bullock and the marriage quickly ended.The wild accusations were made in a series of since-deleted posts from James' current wife, Bonnie Rotten, which were obtained by the Blast.\n\n"I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything," Bonnie wrote. "I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN."\n\nBonnie tagged James' social media handle and continued her posts."You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone?" Bonnie said. "Leave me with nothing. We will see."\n\nBonnie then dropped a sonogram photo with an expletive message. \n\n"Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant," she said. \n\n"I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me. He doesn’t give a f--- about anyone but himself. He’s a truly disgusting human being," Bonnie continued. "I do not like putting this s--- on social media but it’s the only way he will feel anything is if everyone knows WHAT HE TRULY IS."\n\nThe couple exchanged vowels back in June 2022.James and Bonnie were married in a backyard ceremony in Texas — where the mechanic relocated in 2018. \n\n"6.25.22 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Bonnie wrote on Instagram to celebrate her wedding day. \n\n"Yesterday was the most magical day. I am so thankful to have those close to us join us for our day of love," Bonnie wrote in another post about her marriage. "All the planets were aligned, figuratively and literally. I found my soul mate, I won’t be letting him go Mr. and Mrs. James."In 2017, James spoke out about his marriage to Bullock ending. He said, “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story.