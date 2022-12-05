'I Am Here Working Out The Marriage’: Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Drops Divorce, Pleads For Court To Seal Records

Further, RadarOnline.com has obtained records showing Bonnie went to court today to seal the entire court case. The judge has yet to rule.

Bonnie added, “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. IN his defense and the reason I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about “having sex or meeting up with anyone.”

She continued, “That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in. There are things in the world with much more important than our lives. Jesse liked the post and appears to be on the same page with Bonnie regarding working on their marriage.