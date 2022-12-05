'I Am Here Working Out The Marriage’: Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Drops Divorce, Pleads For Court To Seal Records
Jesse James' pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten has rushed to court to seal the divorce case she filed after reconciling with the West Coast Choppers founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com broke the story, Bonnie, 29, (real name: Alaina Antoinnette James) filed for divorce from Jesse, 53, on December 1.
The petition came only a day after she publicly accused him of cheating on her only months after their June wedding.
"I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything,” she said. "I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN.”
"You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone?" Bonnie said. "Leave me with nothing. We will see,” she added. The ex-adult film star then shared a photo of a sonogram captioned, “Yeah, Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband denied he cheated on Bonnie. He wrote publicly, “Baby I didn't cheat on you I swear!! I'm sorry we got into a fight. I'm sorry I called you a r------ when we were fighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn't do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I'm sorry I did that.”
"Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you. I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he added.
Now, Bonnie has spoken out about her divorce to file for divorce.
“The past week has been a pretty terrible week on all accounts,” Bonnie said. “I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media. I never post anything about my personal life publicly. I posted it and took it all down within 35 minutes.”
“Yes, I filed for divorce. The next day I filed a non-suit to stop the divorce,” she said. RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Bonnie did file to drop her divorce a day after filing the petition.
Further, RadarOnline.com has obtained records showing Bonnie went to court today to seal the entire court case. The judge has yet to rule.
Bonnie added, “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. IN his defense and the reason I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about “having sex or meeting up with anyone.”
She continued, “That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in. There are things in the world with much more important than our lives. Jesse liked the post and appears to be on the same page with Bonnie regarding working on their marriage.