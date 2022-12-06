Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Demanded Support In Court Days Before Dismissing Divorce & Moving Back In With West Coast Choppers Founder
Jesse James’ pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten demanded the West Coast Choppers founder pay her monthly support in her bombshell divorce petition filed a day after she publicly accused him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the divorce petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rotten (real name: Alaina Antoinnette James), 29, filed for divorce from James, on December 1.
In the documents, Rotten listed the date of marriage as June 25, 2022, and said they had ceased to live together as spouses on November 29, 2022.
Her petition stated, “The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between ALAINA ANTOINETTE JAMES and JESSE GREGORY JAMES that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”
Rotten asked the court to award her post-divorce maintenance along, attorney fees, and temporary support. The ex-adult film star said she had “insufficient income for support” and that she needed payments from James to survive.
Rotten even asked for her legal name to be changed from Alaina James back to her maiden name of Alaina Hicks.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rotten dropped the divorce days after filing it. She revealed she was back home with James and attempting to work on their marriage.
The divorce came after Rotten accused James of cheating on her during a wild rant on Instagram. She wrote, “I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything.”
"I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN,” she added. "You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone?Leave me with nothing. We will see.”
“Yeah, Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant,” she said while sharing a photo of her sonogram.
James responded on Instagram telling Rotten, “Baby I didn't cheat on you I swear!! “
He added, “Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you. I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever.”
Earlier today, Rotten told her followers things were back on track with James. “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. IN his defense and the reason I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about “having sex or meeting up with anyone.”
She added, “That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in.”