‘I’m Afraid She’s Going To Get Violent’: Listen To The 911 Call Jesse James Made To Police Accusing Wife Bonnie Rotten Of Hitting Him
Jesse James called police to his Texas home accusing him pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten of hitting him — only two days after officers responding to the address after the ex-adult film star called pleading for help from the West Coast Choppers founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the second 911 call made from James’ home on Wednesday, November 30.
As we previously reported, Rotten called the police on Monday, November 28, after a fight at the property. On her 911 call, she accused James of slamming her arm into a door.
In the 2nd call, James said things had gotten worse. He said he was using his housekeeper’s phone to make the call.
He told dispatch, “We had a confrontation like Monday night with my wife and then she left and then she showed up back here. No charges were filed but uh and she came back up she’s getting really violent, she took my phone, she locked me out of the room. She’s screaming at me recording me.”
The operator asked James if the altercation was verbal or physical. He said she was on the verge of becoming physical. “She needs to get some help,” he said.
A woman can be heard in the background screaming as James talks to the dispatch.
“I think she’s manic and crazy and she’s starting to get violent. She took my phone; she’s recording all of this right now for whatever. And this the same thing that happened Monday night and she gets progressive out of control. And starts hitting me,” he said.
The operator asked how Rotten had gained access to James’ home. He said, She knows the gate code. She lives here but she left for two days. They made her leave Monday night and then she came back and she like actually screaming at me, going crazy and I was like … try to talk to her but it gets just like … like hellbent.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten and James have had a whirlwind couple of weeks. It all started with the November 28 call to police followed by the second call on November 30.
The following day, Rotten filed for divorce from James and demanded support. She proceeded to publicly accuse James of cheating on her. He denied the accusations and begged for Rotten to come home.
Rotten agreed to give the relationship another shot and dismissed her divorce. She moved back home but things did not work out.
Rotten filed for divorce a second time on December 6 and then filed for a restraining order on December 7. She described the incidents that happened on November 28 and November 30 in her request.
However, the two worked things out privately and both the divorce and restraining order petition were dismissed.
The two are currently living together at James’ home.