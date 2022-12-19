‘Leave Me Alone’: Listen To The Shocking 911 Call Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Made Days Before Filing For Restraining Order
Jesse James’ pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten made an emotional plea to police days before filing for divorce and RadarOnline.com has obtained the 911 call.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, law enforcement was called to James’ home in Texas on November 28.
On the 911 call, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Rotten can be heard crying while telling the operator, “My husband just got physical with me and then just left the house and came back and he scratched himself and said that I hurt him.”
“I asked him to please leave, and he won’t leave,” she added. Rotten told the operator that she was in a room, but James kept coming in.
“Here he is, Right here! Leave me alone!!... Get away from me! Leave me alone!” she shouted. James can be heard in the background responding. The operator instructed Rotten to lock the door. However, Rotten said James had unlocked all the doors.
Later in the call, Rotten said James had reentered the room and she was heard telling him, “Jesse, leave me alone! I don’t want you near me.”
When the police asked if Rotten needed EMS, she told them, “No, I am not hurt.” The operator asked Rotten if guns were in the home, to which she responded, “Yeah there is a lot, but nobody is doing anything like that.”
Later, she described what James allegedly did to her. “We were in the bathroom and was trying to leave and I reach for his keys and he f------ grabbed me by the neck and put me in kind of like a headlock and tried to like f------ move me out of the way of the door.”
She added, “I wasn’t trying to hold the door, I was standing in front of it. And then he got out of the door, and I walked to the other door and he shoved me through the door and just slammed my arm on the door.”
Rotten said she was fine, but “my finger is sprained but nothing like crazy.”
Rotten also told the operator, "I was asking him why he was being mean to me. And he was in my face calling me a f------ r-----. I didn’t do anything to him. It all started when I asked him to hold my hand in f------ bed like this man is a psycho."
- Jesse James & Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Back Together For Christmas Fiesta After Calling Off 2nd Divorce Attempt, Restraining Order Drama
- Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Reveals 911 Call Being Released Caused West Coast Choppers Founder To Lose It
- Jesse James & His Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Call Off 2nd Divorce Attempt, Ex-Adult Film Star Back Home Days After Accusing Him Of Slamming Her Arm In A Door
Later, Rotten told the operator that James had been mean in the past but never physical.
She said, “he’s just going to say that I am the problem. I didn’t even want to call you guys because he’s just going to f------ blame everything on me.” During the call, Rotten cried profusely while describing the events.
She added, “I tried to work it out … and he just f------ ruined it. I can’t believe he just did that. I never knew he would do that.”
The dispatch operator told Rotten she had a lot of courage to call the police. “I don’t know if I did (make the right thing calling). He’s now going to ruin my life now, “ she said. “Like I left everything to be here with him from California and he … he ruined it!”
She explained, “I don’t drive. I don’t have any way of getting anywhere and I don’t have anywhere to go. He’s the only person I have here.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten, 29, filed for divorce on December 1 after publicly accusing James of cheating on her.
The West Coast Choppers founder denied the accusations and pleaded for Rotten to come back home. She decided to give the relationship another try and dismissed the divorce. Rotten apologized to James for airing out their dirty laundry and moved back in with him.
However, things did not go as planned and Rotten filed for divorce a second time on December 6. The following day, she filed for a restraining order and described the alleged November 28 incident in detail.
She said the two had been arguing over texts she found on his phone. At one point, she claimed James “grabbed me and put me in a headlock and moved me from out of the door. He then moved me out of the way, and we walked to the door to leave the bedroom and he slammed my arm inside the door of the bedroom door.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten dismissed the second divorce and reconciled once again with James. Last week, the two were spotted at dinner with friends.